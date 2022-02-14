How Close Are We To War In Ukraine And Why Does It Matter?

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss this afternoon chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency COBRA committee on the Ukraine crisis.
Speaking afterwards, she said: “We are fully aware that there could be a Russian invasion almost immediately.”
So what is going on and why does it matter to us?
How close is a Russian invasion of Ukraine?
Very. Probably. Boris Johnson has today said we are “on the edge of a precipice” but, crucially, it’s not too late for Russian president Vladimir Putin to pull back from the brink.
The presence of 130,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border is a pretty clear sign that Moscow wants to go in, despite its protestations to the contrary.
Western countries, including the UK and America, have told their Ukraine-based citizens to leave the country while commercial flights are still available because they will not evacuate them militarily should fighting break out.
America thinks an invasion could happen within 48 hours, while UK defence minister James Heappey this morning warned that bombing could happen “with no notice”.
Ukraine, meanwhile, thinks that an attack is not imminent, although they seem to be very much in the minority.
Why does Russia want to invade in the first place?
Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in the early-1990s but maintained close economic and cultural links with Russia.
Kiev’s closer ties with the European Union, and the overthrow of the country’s last pro-Russian leader, prompted Russia to annexe Crimea, in Ukraine territory, in 2014.
Although not a Nato member, the ambition of joining the nuclear alliance is enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution – another reason why Putin is keen to bring the country back under Russian control.
What is the west doing to prevent war?
Intense diplomatic efforts are being made to persuade Russia not to invade.
It has been made clear to Moscow that, should an invasion take place, heavy economic sanctions will immediately be imposed by the west.
Boris Johnson has also warned Putin that any military action will be met with Ukrainian resistance and be “painful, violent and bloody”.
While Ukraine is not a Nato member, members of the alliance have also bolstered their forces in neighbouring nations as a show of force aimed at dissuading Russia from invading.
Why does it matter to the UK what happens in Ukraine?
In the middle of a global energy crisis, a war involving Russia is the last thing the world needs.
Europe gets about 40% of its gas imports from Russia, meaning military tensions could have a significant impact on Britain’s already struggling energy supply. It would most likely send wholesale gas prices soaring even further, which would be felt lead to higher bills for British families.
With this in mind, Johnson said Europe must cut its reliance on Russian energy.
“Yank out that hypodermic drip feed of Russian hydrocarbons that is keeping so many European economies going,” he said.
“We need to find alternative sources of energy and we need to get ready to impose some very, very severe economic consequences on Russia.”
The UK, the US and the EU are all unavoidably involved in the crisis through membership of Nato, and any Russian military action would be a huge test of the west’s resolve and its willingness to defend a nascent democracy on the eastern edge of Europe.
So what happens next?
As we wait for Russia to make its next move, diplomatic efforts to avoid war are being re-doubled.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced yesterday that he was cancelling a family holiday to concentrate on the crisis, while Boris Johnson is continuing talks with world leaders and is expected to travel to Europe later this week for further talks.
And all the while, the world holds its breath.