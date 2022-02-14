How Close Are We To War In Ukraine And Why Does It Matter?

Kiev’s closer ties with the European Union, and the overthrow of the country’s last pro-Russian leader, prompted Russia to annexe Crimea, in Ukraine territory, in 2014.

Although not a Nato member, the ambition of joining the nuclear alliance is enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution – another reason why Putin is keen to bring the country back under Russian control.

What is the west doing to prevent war?

Intense diplomatic efforts are being made to persuade Russia not to invade.

It has been made clear to Moscow that, should an invasion take place, heavy economic sanctions will immediately be imposed by the west.

Boris Johnson has also warned Putin that any military action will be met with Ukrainian resistance and be “painful, violent and bloody”.

While Ukraine is not a Nato member, members of the alliance have also bolstered their forces in neighbouring nations as a show of force aimed at dissuading Russia from invading.

Why does it matter to the UK what happens in Ukraine?

In the middle of a global energy crisis, a war involving Russia is the last thing the world needs.

Europe gets about 40% of its gas imports from Russia, meaning military tensions could have a significant impact on Britain’s already struggling energy supply. It would most likely send wholesale gas prices soaring even further, which would be felt lead to higher bills for British families.

With this in mind, Johnson said Europe must cut its reliance on Russian energy.

“Yank out that hypodermic drip feed of Russian hydrocarbons that is keeping so many European economies going,” he said.

“We need to find alternative sources of energy and we need to get ready to impose some very, very severe economic consequences on Russia.”