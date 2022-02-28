Ukrainian Troops Who Told Russian Warship 'Go F*** Yourself' May Still Be Alive

A protester in London holds a placard bearing the same message Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island sent to the Russians when asked to surrender. Kristian Buus via Getty Images

A garrison of Ukrainian soldiers that refused to surrender to invading Russian forces may still be alive, officials said this weekend.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the group of 13 border guards had been killed on Snake Island during the first day of fighting.

An audio clip of one soldier telling the Russian warship to “go fuck yourself” became a beacon of resistance across the country, and Zelenskyy said the soldiers would be posthumously honoured as heroes.

A group of Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island, in the Black Sea south of Odessa, when a Russian warship ordered them to surrender under threat of attack.



Their response: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself."



But on Saturday, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service wrote on Facebook that the border guards on Snake Island, which is about 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine and a strategic post in the Black Sea, may have been taken to the port city of Sevastopol, which is under Russian control on the Crimean Peninsula.

Officials had assumed the 13 soldiers died after they lost contact with the garrison, which was destroyed by the Russian military in an artillery attack.

“We [have] strong beliefs that all Ukrainian defenders of Zmiiniy Island may be alive,” the agency wrote, citing Russian media reports that they were instead taken prisoner. “We sincerely hope that the boys will return home as soon as possible.”