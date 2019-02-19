Greg James Is Still In The Radio 1 Escape Room – Could You Help Get Him Out?

Anyone who has ever taken part in an escape room knows it’s an intense experience, and that’s when you spend no more than a couple of hours in one.
So spare a thought for Greg James, who has been locked in the Radio 1 escape room for *checks watch* more than 27 hours.
The Radio 1 DJ entered the specially-built room during Monday’s breakfast show, discovering that he had to crack a 6-digit code in order to be let out.
Thankfully, there are clues and puzzles to help him work out each of the winning digits... the only problem is, it’s proved to be incredibly difficult, so much so he had to spend the night there.
Could you help get him out? Here’s Greg’s round-up of the clues so far:
If you have no idea what the “Why hello Jill” moment Greg is referring to is, then familiarise yourself here.
And here’s how some people think it could be solved:
Once you start trying to solve this, you will not want to stop.
Greg is no stranger to a (slightly bonkers) stunt or two, previously taking part in a nationwide game of hide and seek with Nick Grimshaw when it was first announced last year that he’d landed the job as Radio 1 Breakfast Show host.
Last September, he also organised #PassThePasty, which saw a traditional Cornish pasty carried Olympic torch-style all the way to Aberdeenshire.