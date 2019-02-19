Greg James Is Still In The Radio 1 Escape Room – Could You Help Get Him Out?

Anyone who has ever taken part in an escape room knows it’s an intense experience, and that’s when you spend no more than a couple of hours in one.

So spare a thought for Greg James, who has been locked in the Radio 1 escape room for *checks watch* more than 27 hours.

The Radio 1 DJ entered the specially-built room during Monday’s breakfast show, discovering that he had to crack a 6-digit code in order to be let out.

Thankfully, there are clues and puzzles to help him work out each of the winning digits... the only problem is, it’s proved to be incredibly difficult, so much so he had to spend the night there.

Could you help get him out? Here’s Greg’s round-up of the clues so far: