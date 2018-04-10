Radio 1 Schedule Change Gives Nick Grimshaw A Four-Day Week And Brings Weekends To Fridays

Radio 1 bosses have announced a huge change to their schedule, giving Nick Grimshaw a four-day week and bringing their weekend line-up to Fridays. In one of the station’s biggest ever shake-ups, the weekend will officially start a day earlier as of June.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Dev and Alice will host the Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Fridays

It means Grimmy’s breakfast show will now be presented by Saturday and Sunday hosts Dev and Alice Levine from 6.30am-10am. Maya Jama will also bring her Greatest Hits Show to Fridays from 10am-1pm, with former Saturdays singer Mollie King joining Matt Edmondson on a permanent basis to host from 1pm-4pm. Scott Mills will then front a rebooted version of the Official Chart Show from 4pm-7pm, as he counts down the nation’s biggest songs that week. He will now be the only current weekday presenter to still be heard on the station five days a week, with Grimmy, Clara Amfo and Greg James all having their on-air hours cut.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Nick Grimshaw will now only work a four-day week at Radio 1