Radio 1 To Adjust Nick Grimshaw And Greg James's Pay After Move To Four-Day Week

The BBC is looking to adjust the salaries of Radio 1 DJs Nick Grimshaw and Greg James to reflect their reduced workload, HuffPost UK has learned.
The presenters have had their on-air hours slashed after bosses announced huge changes to the schedule, with weekend shows now officially beginning on a Friday.
Tabloid reports claimed this morning that the pair would continue to receive their full wages despite moving from a five-day week down to a four-day week, prompting criticism from the TaxPayers’ Alliance.
Nick was named as the station’s top earner on the BBC’s pay report last year, pocketing between £350,000 and £399,999 per annum for his work with the broadcaster, while Greg took home between £150,000 and £199,999.
However, HuffPost UK understands Radio 1 bosses will be adjusting their contracts to reflect their new responsibilities.
A spokesperson for the station would not be drawn to comment on individual cases.
They said in a statement: “All Radio 1 presenters are paid fairly and consistently.”
When the schedule changes were announced on Tuesday (10 April), Nick and Greg seemed jubilant at having an extra day off, both posting about their new hours on Twitter.
The adjustment could also affect mid-morning host Clara Amfo, as she will also be moving to a four-day week. She was not previously listed on the BBC pay report, which published those earning over £150,000.
Scott Mills was the only other Radio 1 presenter named, placed in the £250,000 to £299,999 bracket. However, he should not expect his salary to change, as he will still be working five days a week.
He will host a rebooted version of the Official Chart Show every Friday from 4pm-7pm, as well as his Monday to Thursday 1pm-4pm show.
The changes to the Friday schedule see Dev and Alice Levine take over the Breakfast Show, while Maya Jama will host Radio 1′s Greatest Hits from 10am-1pm.
Matt Edmondson will then be joined by radio newcomer and former Saturdays singer Mollie King to host a new show from 1pm-4pm.
Radio 1′s new schedule comes into effect from June.