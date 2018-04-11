Radio 1 To Adjust Nick Grimshaw And Greg James's Pay After Move To Four-Day Week

The BBC is looking to adjust the salaries of Radio 1 DJs Nick Grimshaw and Greg James to reflect their reduced workload, HuffPost UK has learned. The presenters have had their on-air hours slashed after bosses announced huge changes to the schedule, with weekend shows now officially beginning on a Friday. Tabloid reports claimed this morning that the pair would continue to receive their full wages despite moving from a five-day week down to a four-day week, prompting criticism from the TaxPayers’ Alliance.

Rex/Shutterstock Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw and Greg James

Nick was named as the station’s top earner on the BBC’s pay report last year, pocketing between £350,000 and £399,999 per annum for his work with the broadcaster, while Greg took home between £150,000 and £199,999. However, HuffPost UK understands Radio 1 bosses will be adjusting their contracts to reflect their new responsibilities. A spokesperson for the station would not be drawn to comment on individual cases. They said in a statement: “All Radio 1 presenters are paid fairly and consistently.” When the schedule changes were announced on Tuesday (10 April), Nick and Greg seemed jubilant at having an extra day off, both posting about their new hours on Twitter.

By the way, @BBCR1 forgot to add in the press release that the new schedule also means the entire country now gets a 3 day weekend. We ran it by the Queen and she’s actually a big @MayaJama fan so she’s well happy with the changes — Greg James (@gregjames) April 10, 2018

So from June @dev_101 & @Alicelevine are on brekkie on Fridays. Guess I’ll just call Fiona and Tina to chat about Crocs and Drake then 🤷🏻‍♂️ — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) April 10, 2018

Fridays off is V Chris Evans pic.twitter.com/AI996n7Ouk — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) April 10, 2018

The adjustment could also affect mid-morning host Clara Amfo, as she will also be moving to a four-day week. She was not previously listed on the BBC pay report, which published those earning over £150,000. Scott Mills was the only other Radio 1 presenter named, placed in the £250,000 to £299,999 bracket. However, he should not expect his salary to change, as he will still be working five days a week. He will host a rebooted version of the Official Chart Show every Friday from 4pm-7pm, as well as his Monday to Thursday 1pm-4pm show.

PA Archive/PA Images Scott Mills will still work a five-day week