Police have interviewed a person under caution in connection with the alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling during Manchester City’s defeat by Chelsea earlier this month.

TV footage appeared to show at least one Chelsea fan directing racist language towards Sterling in the match at Stamford Bridge.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police continue to investigate an incident where is it is claimed racial abuse was directed at a player during the Chelsea v Manchester City game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 8 December.”

The spokesman continued: “Officers are reviewing footage and CCTV to determine whether any offences have been committed.

“Officers are in possession of the details of those reportedly involved – there have been no arrests at this time. One person has been interviewed under caution.

“The Met continues to work with both clubs and a number of enquiries are ongoing.”

Chelsea suspended four supporters following the incident pending further investigations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.