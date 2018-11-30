Britain’s rail fares are set to increase by an average of 3.1% on January 2, the rail industry announced.

According to Office of Rail and Road data, it will be the largest price hike since January 2013.

Many long-distance commuters will see the annual cost of getting to work increase by more than £100.

Paul Plummer, chief executive of industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), said: “Nobody wants to pay more to travel, especially those who experienced significant disruption earlier this year.

“Money from fares is underpinning the improvements to the railway that passengers want and which ultimately help boost the wider economy.

“That means more seats, extra services and better connections right across the country.”

There have been calls for prices to be frozen following chaos caused by the implementation of new timetables in May.

Fewer than half (45%) of passengers are satisfied with the value for money of train tickets, according to a survey by watchdog Transport Focus.

The news follows a summer of transport chaos with train staff staging strikes amid an ongoing dispute between rail operators and the RMT Union over keeping rail guards on trains.