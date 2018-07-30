PA Wire/PA Images Rail passenger misery continues as transport secretary Chris Grayling avoids no confidence vote from boss Theresa May.

Rail passengers have been sharing their painful commutes home this evening as chaos on Northern Rail continues.

Despite dozens of trains being either fully or partially cancelled today, embattled transport secretary Chris Grayling was given a vote of confidence by the prime minister on Monday.

In the face of the chaos, the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has called for the “chaos” to end and for Grayling’s job to be axed.

But Theresa May’s spokesman said she has “full confidence” in Grayling, adding: “We understand the anger and frustration of rail passengers in the north of England.”

While hundreds of commuters struggled to get into work this morning, it seems this evening’s journey home was just as troublesome.

Angry commuters were once again left bemoaning cancelled or late services across Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire and the Yorkshire region.

A total of 94 trains were fully or partially cancelled by 3pm on Monday, according to the Northern Fail app, developed by one long-suffering commuter to document disruption on the network.

Rail passengers shared their woes on social media: