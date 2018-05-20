More than four million trains across Britain will be rescheduled from Sunday in the largest timetable change for decades.

The number of alterations is seven times larger than normal due to the introduction of new trains and services following billions of pounds of investment.

The shake-up is designed to increase overall frequencies and reliability, but some passengers will find their regular journeys are no longer possible.

Some disruption is expected while trains and crews are redeployed over the coming weeks.

Many of the timetable changes are a result of the £7 billion invested in the Thameslink programme in the South East, including rebuilding London Bridge station, new trains and track improvements.

Departure times will change for every train run by the UK’s busiest franchise – Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) – which consists of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express.

There will be almost 400 additional GTR trains every day.

The new GTR timetable was developed from scratch and was designed to tackle existing issues by extending stop times at busier stations and increasing turnaround times at destination stations.

Some passengers in a number of locations complained they will be served with fewer or slower services, including in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Kent, East Sussex and Surrey, where many pay several thousands of pounds for annual season tickets to London.

Emily Ketchin, founder of campaign group Harpenden Thameslink Commuters, claimed the operator is “slashing key Harpenden services by a third”.

GTR said it carried out the biggest consultation of its kind, receiving 28,000 responses over 18 months.