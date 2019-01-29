In Least Surprising News Ever, Rail Passenger Satisfaction Plummets To 10-Year Low

Passenger satisfaction with rail services in the UK has fallen to its lowest in a decade.

The latest Transport Focus survey of more than 25,000 passengers found that overall satisfaction was 79% - the lowest level since 2008.

The National Rail Passenger Survey was conducted between 1 September and 16 November last year.

Transport Focus blamed worsening punctuality, the timetable chaos of last summer and continued disruption due to strikes for causing passengers to be frustrated with the railways.

Comparing the percentage of journeys that passengers rated as satisfactory with the same measure in autumn 2017, Heathrow Express and Chiltern Railways were the only two out of 25 train companies to have significantly improved.