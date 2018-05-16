The government will renationalise the East Coast mainline, one of Britain’s busiest railway lines, it was announced on Wednesday.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has confirmed that he will be terminating the contract on June 24, bringing the line back into public ownership following a string of failures.

Virgin Trains East Coast – a joint venture between Stagecoach (90%) and

Virgin (10%) – was awarded the franchise to run trains between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh for eight years in 2014.

Grayling said: “I plan to use a period of operator of last resort control to shape the new partnership.

“So on the same day we will start with the launch of a new long-term brand for the East Coast mainline through the recreation of one of Britain’s iconic rail brands, the London and North Eastern Railway, the LNER.

“The team that’s been working for me since last autumn to form the operator of last resort will take immediate control of passenger services.

“They will then begin the task of working with Network Rail to bring together the teams operating the track and trains on the LNER network.”

Grayling said passengers will not experience any changes to train services, the timetable will remain the same and that tickets purchased for future travel, including season tickets, will continue to be valid.

Stagecoach said it was “surprised and disappointed” that the government had decided not to proceed with its proposals.

Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach chief executive, said in a statement: “We believe our plans offered a positive, value-for-money way forward for passengers, taxpayers and local communities, ensuring the continuation of the exciting transformation already under way on East Coast and a smooth transition to the Government’s new East Coast Partnership.

“However, we respect the Government’s decision. We will work constructively with the DfT and the OLR in the weeks ahead to ensure a professional transfer to the new arrangements, supporting our employees and maintaining the same clear focus on our customers as we have over the past three years.”

Grayling told the Commons on Wednesday that train operators Virgin and Stagecoach have paid a “high financial and reputational price” for what has happened.

The private operators have complained of losing money on the line and in November Grayling announced that the franchise would be terminated in 2020 - three years early - to enable it to become a public-private railway.

Two months later Grayling told the Commons that the franchise would only be able to continue in its current form for a “very small number of months”.

He said Stagecoach had “got its numbers wrong” and had “overbid”.

Virgin Trains East Coast had agreed to pay the Government £3.3 billion to run the service until 2023.

Griffiths told the Commons Public Accounts Committee that the collapse of the franchise was a “very painful experience”.

He said Stagecoach will lose more than £200 million over the course of the franchise, including forfeiting a £165 million guarantee.

Critics described the move as a “bail out”, with Lord Adonis resigning as chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission after claiming it would cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds in lost payments by the operator.