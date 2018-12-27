Train punctuality has fallen to a 13-year low after a number of major issues disrupted Britain’s railway service in 2018.

One in seven trains (14.6%) missed the industry’s Public Performance Measure (PPM) of punctuality in the 12 months to December 8, according to Office of Rail and Road (ORR) figures.

An analysis of historical data by the Press Association has revealed that the annual rolling average has not been this bad since September 2005.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said: “People using the railway need to be able the rely on the industry’s most basic promise – the timetable.

“If that is not delivered passengers must make their voice heard and claim compensation.

“The new Rail Ombudsman now provides free, binding arbitration on unsettled disputes.”

PPM measures whether a train arrives at its final destination within five minutes of the scheduled time, or 10 minutes for a long-distance service.

Punctuality has been affected by a number of problems over the past 12 months, including extreme weather, errors in the launch of new timetables, strikes and signalling failures.

Snow and ice crippled parts of the network when the Beast from the East hit Britain in February and March, while rails buckled due to a summer heatwave just three months later.

Passengers in the north and south-east of England faced weeks of chaos when new timetables were introduced on May 20.

Several operators have suffered disruption throughout the year due to a long-running industrial dispute over guards on trains.

Punctuality has also been affected by infrastructure failures, with London Waterloo services hit by a number of signalling faults.