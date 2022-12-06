More Train Strikes Are Expected, Here's When To Travel Home For Christmas

Hollie Adams via Getty Images You might be stuck with the inlaws a little longer than expected...

Ah, it’s the most wonderful time of the year – unless you’re trying to travel home for the big day.

Yet another batch of rail strikes have been announced over the Christmas weekend, with workers at the UK’s biggest rail union RMT walking out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until December 27.

The strike action continues as the row over pay and work conditions escalates further.

The new strike dates join two 48 hour strikes next week and a host of dates in the New Year.

Outside the new Christmas weekend action, it is expected that just one in five trains will run on the other upcoming strike dates and nearly all operators will be impacted.

Advertisement

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was unfortunate that the union had been “compelled to take this action due to the continuing intransigence of the employers”.

So when the heck should you book your travel to and from your Christmas plans for?

It’s worth remembering that the days in the run-up to Christmas are going to be incredibly busy due to the Christmas Eve evening disruption, so if possible, head home earlier than you would normally (apologies in advance to anyone hoping to spend as little time with their in-laws as possible).

As for heading home after the big day, when it comes to rail travel it’s likely that the days following the 27th will also be equally busy, so it might pay off to extend your trip.

If not, try and get a seat reservation, you’ll be joining tens of thousands rushing to head to and from their festivities.

Advertisement

All the upcoming nationwide RMT strikes

Tuesday December 13

Wednesday December 14

Friday December 16

Saturday December 17

Saturday December 24

Monday December 26

Tuesday December 27

Tuesday January 3

Wednesday January 4

Friday January 6

Saturday January 7