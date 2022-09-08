Double Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Right Before News Of Queen’s Death

A rainbow that appeared outside of Buckingham Palace. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Two rainbows appeared over Buckingham Palace shortly before it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Although the Queen reportedly died “peacefully” at her summer home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the presence of the rainbows over the palace from which she reigned for 70 years was stunningly beautiful — and a little magical.

A faint rainbow is seen over a more vivid one outside of Buckingham Palace Thursday. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Some on Twitter interpreted the rainbows in a variety of ways.

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022

Prince Philip is waiting for his beloved 💔🌈🌈 — Michelle Merrill (@SaltyPatriot81) September 8, 2022

A fitting bridge for Her Magesty. 👑🌈🕊 https://t.co/4EqReFQFOY — Brattzoo (@SuprCityIndyFan) September 8, 2022

It was her leaving us 😢😢😢💔💔💔💔 — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) September 8, 2022

A remarkable final picture of Her Majesty's life. — Carrie (@MissCarrieW) September 8, 2022