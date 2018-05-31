The University of Nottingham has launched an investigation after a message was discovered on campus reading: “Uni girls love rape”.
A photo of the sign - which appeared to have been made out of toilet paper - was posted to Twitter after it was apparently found in the bathroom of the university’s Florence Boot hall of residence.
Students have called for the culprit to be expelled, condoning the message as “abhorrent” and “absolutely vile”.
One 21-year-old undergraduate on social media: “Not only is the message horrifying, but the time and care that has gone into writing it out in a public space for all to see is disturbing.
“The person responsible is obviously not fit for university and needs to be expelled.”
A classic civilisations student named Laura added: “Utterly disgraceful that someone put the time and effort into making that hateful message.
“Hope they find out who does it soon so that those who use that bathroom can use it again with out fear.”
Nottingham University - which was recently ranked 17th in the UK - called the message “disgusting”, adding that it was removed “as soon as staff were made aware of it”.
“It does not reflect the values of the University nor the behaviour we expect within our community and as such we have launched a full investigation into who placed it there.”
Support services
Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898