The University admissions service has come under fire after it revealed that more than half of the candidates flagged for potentially fraudulent applications are black.

A report by UCAS found that 52% of applications picked out by its own automated screening system between 2013 and 2017 were from aspiring black students, despite the fact that just 9% of university candidates were black.

This equates to 2,675 out of 260,550 black applicants being marked out over four years.

Meanwhile, although white students made up 73% of university applicants, they accounted for just 19% of flagged applications, with only 995 applications picked up out of 2,127,965.

Asian candidates - 11% of the candidate population - accounted for a further 16% of flagged applications.

Across each ethnicity, around 40% of applications which were flagged as fraudulent were ultimately denied by UCAS, meaning the prospective students were barred from continuing with their bid to go to university.

The former higher education minister, David Lammy, said it was “simply not good enough” for the admissions service to say it does not know why black applicants were so much more likely to be flagged up, saying he has “long been concerned” about a lack of transparency in the admissions process.