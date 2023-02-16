'She Had Glamour In Her Soul': Hollywood Remembers Screen Icon Raquel Welch Following Her Death

Raquel Welch in 2014 Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Tributes have been pouring in for screen legend Raquel Welch, following her death at the age of 81.

On Wednesday night, it was announced that the award-winning actor had died following what her family described as a “brief illness”.

“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances,” the family’s statement said, adding: “The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

Advertisement

Following the news of her death, a number of her Hollywood peers began paying their respects on social media.

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon – who shared the screen with Raquel in Legally Blonde – wrote on Twitter: “She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home.”

So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBtXhpvS25 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 15, 2023

Another Oscar winner, Viola Davis, wrote on Instagram that it had been a “such a pleasure” to meet Raquel, alongside a clip of some of her on-screen highlights.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, filmmaker Paul Feig also shared his own experiences of working with the legendary star, remembering her as “awesome” and a “true superstar”.

“We’ve lost a true icon,” he added.

This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome. Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon. https://t.co/7RWiSn9e4P — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 15, 2023

More tributes have since been pouring in from Raquel’s friends, colleagues and peers in Hollywood.

Descanse en paz #RaquelWelch / I am deeply saddened by the passing of Raquel Welch. She conquered not just Hollywood, but everyone’s heart. I had the privilege of working with her on what would end up being her last movie "How To Be A Latin Lover" #RIP pic.twitter.com/FwidTLBQDU — Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) February 16, 2023

When you grow up in the 60s with two brothers who are 13 and 14 years older than you , you really learn how hot a commodity Raquel Welch was. What a beauty #RIP — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) February 15, 2023

Advertisement

Gorgeous, bawdy, elegant and bright…Raquel Welch was all of these things. More than just a pretty face, she had glamour in her soul. RIP pic.twitter.com/wdMWMOGv5T — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) February 15, 2023

Dad and Raquel on set for 100 Rifles. The epitome of class, beauty and empowerment. RIP #raquelwelch #fernandolamas pic.twitter.com/HFJ5QIW1U6 — Lorenzo Lamas (@lorenzolamas) February 15, 2023

I had the honour of interviewing Raquel Welch once and she was immensely impressive. What a woman. Sad to see her go. Sx pic.twitter.com/I8zFFoLOsK — Garbage (@garbage) February 15, 2023

The first Hollywood “sex symbol” to completely blow my mind.

Wish I had a chance to meet her.



RIP Raquel Welch. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/t1r8XqtSdB — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 15, 2023

Rest In Peace Raquel Welch....what a woman 🙏🏼

I was at her son's wedding (pic) to Yorkshire cricketer Fred Trueman's daughter Rebecca. It was wild. She was sensational. A lot of laughing & every other bedroom in the hotel had a news editing suite in it. I loved it all. Wild pic.twitter.com/PZ17Zv8Hz9 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 15, 2023

Advertisement

RIP to #RaquelWelch - a true icon. Here she is with my grandfather James Mason in their fabulous film ”Last of Sheila” (written by Stephen Sondheim and Tony Perkins) which I highly recommend if you haven’t seen it. Really captures a great time in Hollywood. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uvXccwg6iM — James Duke Mason (@JamesDukeMason) February 15, 2023

She said her career was her "ticket to ride", and what a career it was. Actress/mom/businesswoman/sex symbol /trailblazer #RaquelWelch gone at age 82. #icon pic.twitter.com/zMyzTVgU08 — Leeza Gibbons (@LeezaGibbons) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch - the most beautiful woman I ever sat two seats away from while dressed as a bee. R.I.P.#raquelwelch pic.twitter.com/UhGiCeecZ8 — Alan Zweibel (@AlanZweibel) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with. Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel! pic.twitter.com/fo0saG7EiD — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) February 15, 2023

Raquel initially rose to fame in the 1960s after starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC, despite only having a small number of lines in the latter.

Advertisement

In 1974, she was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance as Constance de Bonacieux in The Three Musketeers.

Over a decade later, she was nominated for a second time for her role in the 1987 TV movie Right To Die.

Her other on-screen credits included 100 Rifles, Lady In Cement, Myra Breckenridge, Legally Blonde and made a cameo as herself in the third Naked Gun film.

She also appeared in roles in the TV shows Seinfeld, Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Spin City, as well as a memorable episode of The Muppet Show.