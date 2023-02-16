'She Had Glamour In Her Soul': Hollywood Remembers Screen Icon Raquel Welch Following Her Death

Tributes have been pouring in for screen legend Raquel Welch, following her death at the age of 81.
On Wednesday night, it was announced that the award-winning actor had died following what her family described as a “brief illness”.
“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances,” the family’s statement said, adding: “The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”
Following the news of her death, a number of her Hollywood peers began paying their respects on social media.
Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon – who shared the screen with Raquel in Legally Blonde – wrote on Twitter: “She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home.”
Another Oscar winner, Viola Davis, wrote on Instagram that it had been a “such a pleasure” to meet Raquel, alongside a clip of some of her on-screen highlights.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Paul Feig also shared his own experiences of working with the legendary star, remembering her as “awesome” and a “true superstar”.
“We’ve lost a true icon,” he added.
More tributes have since been pouring in from Raquel’s friends, colleagues and peers in Hollywood.
Raquel initially rose to fame in the 1960s after starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC, despite only having a small number of lines in the latter.
In 1974, she was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance as Constance de Bonacieux in The Three Musketeers.
Over a decade later, she was nominated for a second time for her role in the 1987 TV movie Right To Die.
Her other on-screen credits included 100 Rifles, Lady In Cement, Myra Breckenridge, Legally Blonde and made a cameo as herself in the third Naked Gun film.
She also appeared in roles in the TV shows Seinfeld, Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Spin City, as well as a memorable episode of The Muppet Show.