Ray Liotta pictured last year Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Hollywood actor Ray Liotta, known for his roles in films like Goodfellas, Field Of Dreams and Something Wild, has died at the age of 67.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that the US star had died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, where he had been working on the upcoming film Dangerous Waters.

Ray began acting professionally in New York in the late 1970s, appearing for several years in the soap Another World, after which he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film.

In 1986, he appeared in Something Wild, which bagged him his first Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Ray Sinclair.

From there, he portrayed baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field Of Dreams and went on to land his most prolific role as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.

Ray Liotta with Goodfellas co-stars Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino, & Joe Pesci Dirck Halstead via Getty Images

His other big-screen credits include Hannibal, Blow and John Q.

In more recent years, Ray had been enjoying something of a resurgence in his acting career, appearing in the Sopranos sequel The Many Saints Of Newark as twins Aldo and Salvatore Molisanti, the period drama No Sudden Move and the Oscar-winning Netflix film Marriage Story.

He had also recently completed filming on the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird, which co-stars Taron Egerton and Greg Kinnear, and the Elizabeth Banks horror film Cocaine Bear.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Karsen, whose mother is the actor and film producer Michelle Grace.

He had been engaged to his fiancée Jacy Nittolo since 2020.

