Someone Has Been Attaching Razor Blades To A Slide In A Lancashire Play Park

Police in Lancashire have issued an urgent warning after razor and scalpel blades were found attached to a slide in a playground.
Images posted by the force on Facebook show at least four blades taped to the side of the equipment in Winifred Lane Play area in Aughton.
Ormskirk and Burscough Police warned parents to be vigilant and report any other incidents.
The force said: “Parents, please be aware that razor blades/knife blades have been attached to the side of the children’s slide at the Winifred Lane Play area in Aughton this morning.
“We would ask everyone to be vigilant and check any play equipment before you let your child use it. Please report anything suspicious or any similar incidents to us by calling either 101 or Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously, on 0800 555111.
“If anyone has any infomation about this we’d urge them to contact us as soon as possible. Whoever did this could have caused serious injury to a child - please be assured we are fully investigating this matter.”