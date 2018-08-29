We Should Cheer, Not Sneer, At Reading Festival's Necessary Evolution

C Brandon via Getty Images

I’ve spent 10 of the last 11 August bank holiday weekends at Reading Festival. I often claim to be unsure why I’ve carried on this tradition, is but the reality is pretty simple: Camping with my friends and seeing bands is a good way to spend four days. That’s it. In the *gulp* decade since I first went, Reading has changed considerably, and when the 2018 lineup was announced in February, it included numerous acts that wouldn’t have made the cut in years gone by. Reading (and its northern counterpart in Leeds) always had pretty strict rules when it came to the type of bands who performed, and the genre of music performed on each stage. The main stage hosted rock band after rock band, with some heavy metal thrown in for good measure (with the obvious exception of Dizzee Rascal, a controversial booking that paid off when a huge crowd went to see him in 2008). In my inaugural year of 2008, the best headliner of the three was Rage Against The Machine, who left me, an impressionable 16-year-old, stunned with their Guantanamo Bay jumpsuits and political rants between the tracks I had blasted on my iPod after every teenage tantrum (nothing says “I’m not talking to anyone” quite like Killing In The Name and Bombtrack). A grand total of three women set foot on the main stage that weekend; two from Mindless Self Indulgence and Charlotte Cooper of The Subways.

The NME/Radio 1 Stage - now just called the Radio 1 Stage following the magazine’s demise - was for the indie darlings; it’s where Florence Welch scaled the scaffolding at the side of the stage, where Hadouken! threw giant foam hands into the mosh pits one afternoon, and the place I first saw The Vaccines, where the crush of people became so intense that hundreds crashed to the floor. Festival Republic was for new music - and Jamie T’s glorious secret set in 2014 - while the Radio 1 Dance Stage (which shared a tent with The Lock-Up) was where lots of people’s eyes became incredibly saucer-like as they sweated. A lot. The biggest expansion of the past 11 years took place in 2013, when the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage became a three-day long fixture, and the Radio 1Xtra stage made its debut, diversifying the line-up considerably. This year’s line-up was announced long after many festival-goers had bought their tickets and sneering soon ensued, as people compared it to the more commercial V Festival and Wireless. Even the Daily Mail got involved, writing about “furious rock fans rushing to sell their tickets”. But fast forward to last Thursday and 90,000 fans were on their way to the sold-out event. When the music got underway on Friday, many of the “controversial” bookings soon proved to be the weekend’s highlights. Bosses had been criticised for giving chart-topper Dua Lipa a prime position on the mainstage, but their bold move paid off as thousands of festival-goers turned out to sing along to hits including One Kiss, New Rules and IDGAF.

