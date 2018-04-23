My Partner And I Were Unaware She Was Pregnant Until She Went Into Labour

I was just your average, typical guy. I lived a normal life; I enjoyed living alone and the freedom to play hours of guitar each night. Well I did until I received a call one night from my mother-in-law (to be!) summoning me to the hospital after I was told my girlfriend had been rushed into A&E with suspected appendicitis. She was in fact having contractions, was 6cm dilated and was actually in labour! This was the night my world changed.

I am Adam, and I am a believer in fate. Lyndsay and I were school sweethearts; we drifted on a silly mis-understanding and met up a decade later when our stars re-aligned. It was literally a case of hitting the un-pause button and the rest is history! We enjoyed getting to know each other again, we went to lots of gigs together and we spoilt ourselves with holidays and short breaks. By 2015 we had been together for three years and were very happy. Both sides of the family had accepted us as an item and Lyndsay was in the process of moving into my house. I had the engagement ring sorted and was planning to propose at Disneyland on New Year’s eve to mark out third year anniversary. We had not had “the talk” about having children apart from the occasional brush off when quizzed by immediate family who were desperate for the patter of tiny feet. I had always been brought up on traditional values and thought that if we did eventually have children then we would do in the “right order”. How wrong I was….

Some people say to me that buying a house or getting married “is one of the most stressful things you can do” in life… This always makes me chuckle. I can 100% (hand of my heart) promise you that receiving a call out of the blue to confirm you are shortly going to be an unexpected parent makes buying a house a walk in the park!

This is what happened to me: It was 11th May 2015 and I have never known shock like it. In fact it has taken me nearly three years to even talk about it in any detail. Sure, when it first happened we were featured in a magazine, but that was actually in desperation for extra money as my family had grown overnight. We were meant to be going to Florida a few months later and thanks to my organisational skills and desire to pay off the holiday ASAP, I missed the little, hidden caveat in the T&C’s that stated any voluntary payments would be considered our deposit. This meant that we lost the money on our holiday and would need to recoup emergency funds.

Needless to say, the article was a great success and opened up other avenues to speak up about our story. The local news wanted a scoop and press agencies wanted us to feature on TV. This was not my plan, we just wanted to hide and reflect on what our new reality was going to be like. We thankfully made the holiday money back and could concentrate on our new priority which happened to be a new baby daughter.