Does Reality TV Present A Level Playing Field For Black Women?

After almost six weeks of searching for love on ITV’s Love Island, last week we finally saw Samira Mighty bow out of the competition. Her departure was described by many in the media as a “shock exit”, but for thousands who tune in each night, it may not have come as a surprise at all. Many of us knew that the reality show was never going to be the right platform for a black woman to build and sustain a romantic relationship.

Samira decided to walk after the dumping of Frankie Foster, who she was coupled up with. Collectively, our sympathy for the 22-year-old was replaced with impatience as we failed to understand her grief over the dismissal of a guy who appeared only to have settled for her after failing to win the attention of fellow contestant Megan Barton-Hanson. This was until it emerged that the established romance between Frankie and Samira had been cruelly chopped out of the final edits of the show, including a night in the hideaway - an exclusive section of the villa where couples go for some privacy and a chance for more intimacy. To say Samira’s time on our screens had been a car crash would be saying the least.

Samira’s story might be a harsh fact of reality TV, but for the more discerning audience, it is exemplary of the dehumanising of black women by the erasure of their stories and the silencing of their voices. Whilst we have been allowed to emotionally invest ourselves in the plights of Alex George and Laura Anderson who have had an equally hard time in the villa, for some reason, Samira was not afforded that same privilege. We were not allowed to see the fullness of her story, and therefore not given the opportunity to really partake in her experience. Other parts of her Love Island journey also ended up on the cutting room floor such as infighting with fellow islander Georgia Steel, and her close friendship with Dani Dyer.