Rebel Wilson Makes Bold Claim That Adele 'Hates' Her In Excerpt Of New Book

It’s not just Sacha Baron Cohen whose ears will be burning when Rebel Wilson’s new memoir is released into the world.

A recently-published excerpt in In Touch sees Rebel writing about the singer Adele, who she claims “hates” her.

The Pitch Perfect star writes: “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”

Rebel went on to claim that when she’s attended events where Adele is present, the Grammy winner “always quickly turns away”.

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds,” she adds, suggesting that Adele “didn’t like being compared” to Rebel’s Pitch Perfect character, “Fat Amy”.

HuffPost UK has contacted Adele’s team for comment.

“It’s one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy, but it’s another for somebody else to humiliate you,” Rebel said of the Borat creator during a recent interview to promote her new book.

She added that she felt “disrespected” on the set of Grimsby, the film she and Sacha co-starred in, particularly due to her character’s revealing outfits, but didn’t want to speak out in case she were to be labelled a “troublemaker”.

Rebel said she felt “like I was something to be laughed at and degraded because of my size”, noting her character was “demeaned” in certain scenes.

Sacha’s spokesperson told HuffPost UK on Tuesday: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of [Grimsby].”