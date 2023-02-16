Rebel Wilson Says Pitch Perfect Contract Prohibited Weight Loss

Actor Rebel Wilson declared a "year of health" in 2020 and went on to lose more than 70 pounds. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has said her biggest role contractually banned her from losing weight.

The Australian actor said claimed during the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that she had to delay her so-called “year of health” until 2020 because her Pitch Perfect contract demanded she “stay at the weight” she was when she was cast.

“I did wait until Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over,” Rebel told host Alex Cooper.

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because it was in the contract for that movie. You can’t lose – I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds.”

Pitch Perfect was released to box office success in 2012 and spurred two sequels which were released in 2015 and 2017.

While Rebel’s role as Fat Amy cemented her as a reliable movie sidekick, the actor recalled wishing for a different lifestyle and more diverse roles.

Rebel in the first Pitch Perfect film Moviestore/Shutterstock

“I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles,” Rebel noted.

“I love doing the roles. I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed.”

Rebel has previously spoken about the voyeuristic obsession with her body after she lost weight.

She recently told People she began an effort to be “the healthiest version of” herself after seeing a fertility doctor in 2019. She recalled thinking the doctor was “so rude” for suggesting she lose weight but realised “he was right”.

Her own team, however, responded with selfish “pushback,” she told the BBC.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I was said, ‘OK, I’m gonna do this year of health. ... I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life.’” she said. “And they were like ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’”

Rebel added they wanted to keep her at the same size “because I was earning millions of dollars” as “that funny fat girl.”

She has also shared about her fertility struggles, including that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

The Bridesmaids star eventually welcomed her daughter via surrogate a few months after confirming her relationship with Ramona Agruma in 2022.

When Rebel told her new partner about the surrogacy months into dating, Ramona was “just so great about it,” she said.