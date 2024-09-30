Rebel Wilson Confirms She And Ramona Agruma Are Now Married

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson at a charity benefit in 2023 via Associated Press

Rebel Wilson has announced that she and her partner Ramona Agruma are married.

On Monday afternoon, the Pitch Perfect confirmed rumours in the press that she and her new wife had tied the knot, posting pictures of herself and the Lemon Limon founder on Instagram, sporting beautiful white bridal dresses on their wedding day.

She also revealed that the ceremony took place on Saturday on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson share a kiss at an Oscars afterparty last year via Associated Press

Advertisement

See Rebel’s Instagram post here.

Rebel and Ramona publicly shared their plans to get married last year, after the Jojo Rabbit star popped the question at Disneyland, California with a Tiffany’s ring.

“Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021, so it’s amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany’s ring,” the Australian performer told People magazine at the time.

The Disneyland setting of Rebel’s proposal was a callback to her initial announcement about her relationship with Ramona back in June 2022. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Advertisement

It’s fair to say that it’s been a big couple of years for Rebel in her personal life.

As well as coming out and getting married, she also became a mother to a baby girl in 2022, who was born via a surrogate.