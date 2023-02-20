Rebel Wilson Announces Engagement To Partner Ramona Agruma And Details Disneyland Proposal

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson pictured in Dubai last month Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has announced that she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma are engaged.

On Sunday evening, the Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of herself and Ramona celebrating their exciting news in front of the castle at Disneyland on Instagram.

The photos were a call-back to Rebel’s initial announcement about her relationship with Ramona, in which she referred to her new love as her “Disney Princess”.

In the pictures, the couple are seen wearing matching striped jumpers, while the fashion and jewellery designer is seen sporting a Tiffany ring.

“We said YES!” Rebel wrote in the Instagram caption, going on to thank Tiffany “for the stunning ring” and Disney CEO Bob Iger “and the incredible team at Disneyland” for “pulling off this magical surprise”.

Rebel has since told People magazine that she proposed to Ramona as a romantic surprise during a visit to Disneyland.

“Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021,” the Australian star told the magazine.

“So it’s amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany’s ring.”

Rebel confirmed her relationship with Ramona in June of last year, writing on Instagram at the time: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Rebel had previously alluded to her new relationship a month earlier during na interview with People, saying that she’d met her new partner “through a friend” and that they’d spoken “on the phone for weeks before meeting”.

She added”: “[It] was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

