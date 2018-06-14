Magazine publishers Bauer Media has had the amount they’ve been forced to pay Rebel Wilson in damages slashed by an Australian court.

Last year, Bauer were successfully sued by Rebel Wilson for defamation, following a string of articles alleging that the actress had lied about her backstory on multiple occasions.

She claimed that the articles had prevented her from furthering her Hollywood career, alleging she’d been sacked from two projects, ‘Trolls’ and ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’, due to eight different articles, and was awarded A$4.5 million (£2.7 million) in damages, the largest payout for defamation in Australian history.

Having now appealed the amount of money they were forced to pay, a court has now ruled that Bauer Media will only need to pay A$600,000 (£338,000).