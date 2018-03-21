Corporal Jonathan Bayliss Named As Engineer Killed After Red Arrows Aircraft Crash

The Red Arrows engineer who died when his aircraft crashed at RAF Valley has been officially named as Corporal Jonathan Bayliss. Corporal Bayliss, 41, was killed when the Hawk T1 aircraft he was flying in crashed at the north Wales base at around 1.30pm on Tuesday. Born in Dartford, Kent, he was an aircraft technician, or mechanic, with the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, also known as the Red Arrows. Before joining the RAF in 2001, he worked at Brands Hatch motor racing circuit.

It is with great sadness that the MOD must confirm the death of Corporal Jonathan Bayliss of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (The Red Arrows) https://t.co/WijuXD1TqO pic.twitter.com/9NZZff1nRN — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) March 21, 2018

Sergeant Will Allen, a close colleague of Corporal Bayliss and the leader of the Red Arrows’ group of travelling support engineers, known as the Circus, said: “Jon had the ability to motivate and inspire a team and those around him – no matter the rank, role or person. “He was so proud to have been chosen to join the Circus team for 2018 and, in being one of the small group of engineers whose job it was to fly in a Red Arrows jet, had fulfilled a schoolboy dream. “Jon had a big a presence on the squadron and with his wide beaming smile, and dry humour, could lighten up any dull moment or lift spirits when needed. Both inside and outside of work, he was a generous, kind and caring man who could also always be relied upon. “Having worked with Jon both at the Red Arrows and elsewhere in the Royal Air Force, I know how tirelessly he approached each task and was, what many would describe, a genuine grafter.”

PA Wire/PA Images Wreckage after a Red Arrows jet crashed at RAF Valley in north Wales.