Red Arrows Aircraft Crashes In Wales

A Red Arrows aircraft has crashed at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales.
Initial reports suggest the pilot ejected but thier condition is not known.
An MoD spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost UK an incident involving a Red Arrow BAe Hawk aircraft but did not provide further details at this time.
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called shortly before 1.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday 20 March 2018) to reports an aircraft had crashed at RAF Valley in Holyhead. There is an emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance at the scene.”