    20/03/2018 14:27 GMT | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Red Arrows Aircraft Crashes In Wales

    Just in.

    A Red Arrows aircraft has crashed at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales.

    Initial reports suggest the pilot ejected but thier condition is not known.

    An MoD spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost UK an incident involving a Red Arrow BAe Hawk aircraft but did not provide further details at this time.

    Akhtar Soomro / Reuters
    The Red Arrows performing in Pakistan last year.

    A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called shortly before 1.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday 20 March 2018) to reports an aircraft had crashed at RAF Valley in Holyhead. There is an emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance at the scene.”

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

     
