Seen People Talking About Red, White & Royal Blue? Here’s What You Need To Know

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

If you’ve been anywhere near social media in recent days then chances are you’ve seen people talking about Red, White & Royal Blue.

Hot on the heels of Heartstopper season two, Amazon Prime Video’s much-hyped LGBTQ+ romance movie has finally landed on the streaming service and it’s safe to say, it lives up to the high expectations.

Advertisement

From why everyone is already obsessed to who’s who in the star-studded cast, here’s everything you need to know…

What’s the deal with the book?

Casey McQuiston’s LGBTQ+ romance novel was released to generally positive reviews in 2019.

Its popularity boomed thanks to ‘BookTok’, a genuinely wholesome corner of the internet where people share reading recommendations.

A cult following soon developed and there are numerous (often x-rated) fanfiction sites devoted to the male leads.

Just months after the book’s release, Amazon confirmed plans to adapt it for the big screen and signed up theatre whizz Matthew Lopez to co-write and direct the film.

Advertisement

What is Red, White & Royal Blue about?

The hotly-anticipated film is now available to watch via Amazon Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue explores a transatlantic romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz – the son of the first female President of the United States and England’s Prince Henry.

Amazon’s blurb explains: “They have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other.

“Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in US/British relations at the worst possible time.”

The duo’s powerful families then force them into a ‘truce’ complete with public displays of unity – which is when Alex and Henry realise they may not hate each other after all. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Advertisement

Who is in the cast?

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez plays suave American Alex while Nicholas Galitzine – who is descended from Russian nobility – is perfectly cast as Prince Henry.

Nicholas’ previous credits include the 2021 Cinderella film and Netflix’s Purple Hearts movie.

The US President is played by none other than Uma Thurman, while the First Husband of the United States, Oscar Diaz, is portrayed by Clifton Collins Jr., who you might recognise from Westworld.

Uma Thurman plays President Ellen Claremont Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

The L Word’s Sarah Shahi’s stars as the President’s Deputy Chief of Staff while Aneesh Sheth – who has previously popped up in Jessica Jones and The Walking Dead – plays secret service agent Amy, who keeps all of the First family’s secrets.

Alex’s BFF Nora Holleran is played by Rachel Hilson, who you’ll know from Love, Simon and This Is Us.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Brits are represented by Stephen Fry as Henry’s grandfather, the reigning monarch King James III, and newcomer Malcolm Atobrah as Percy “Pez” Okonjo, Henry’s best pal from Eton.

Finally, The Serpent’s Ellie Bamber plays Henry’s brother Princess Beatrice – a completely fictional character who just so happens to look similar to the real Princess.

Are there any changes compared to the book?

Yes. The most obvious is the monarch’s gender swap. In the book, Queen Mary rules over England whereas the film sees King James on the throne.

It seems likely that the swap was made to differentiate the fictional Royals from the real ones, as Queen Elizabeth II was monarch when filming took place.

One thing has not changed though…

The film's sex scenes have earned the movie an R rating Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Advertisement

The book’s sex scenes are racy – which was rightly celebrated given that the plot follows a gay romance – and director Matthew hired intimacy director Robbie Taylor Hunt to ensure the on-screen romance did the novel justice.

Robbie told Hello!: “There’s a playful teasing that never veered into anything nasty, which was a lovely dynamic to be a part of. But also they just treated each other like colleagues and co-creatives in a really nice, collaborative way.”

The racy scenes have earned the movie an R rating in the US, which did surprise the director.

Matthew told People magazine: “I do question whether or not, if it had been a man and a woman, if we’d still gotten an R rating.”

Is there a trailer?

There is! And it includes a Lil Nas X track, which is a welcome added bonus. Watch it below:

Where can I watch Red, White & Royal Blue?