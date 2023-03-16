About 10 million adults and 6 million children in the United States are believed to have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
For many, it manifests in symptoms like inability to focus, forgetfulness and poor organisational skills. Others may experience impulsiveness, trouble staying still or frequent mood swings.
Although ADHD can feel isolating at times, social media has a way of reminding us that those afflicted are not alone. Below, we’ve rounded up 35 funny and relatable tweets about life with ADHD.
ADHD is spending the day in waiting mode because I have a Thing at 1pm.— Anna Granta ADHD Coach, UK (@annagranta) March 10, 2021
most people: im so bad at time management haha i never get anything done— Lane Moore📕YouWillFindYourPeople (@hellolanemoore) March 8, 2023
ADHD people: oh im not bad at time management! i have 12 alarms i set to remind me to do everything, and these journals, notepads, calendars, and sometimes i can work for 12 hours without stopping ONCE!!
the ADHD urge to use parenthesis in every sentence (because every thought comes with additional bonus content)— Dani Donovan 👩🏻🎨 ADHD Comics (@danidonovan) April 8, 2022
ADHD is wild like alright time to drug myself to trick me into doing things I enjoy— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) January 25, 2022
the nice thing about my ADHD is that if my apartment is haunted I will literally never notice it— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) October 30, 2022
“silly me, always leaving these cupboards and drawers open and the sink running at full blast,” I say, as a frustrated ghost screams into a pillow in the corner
ADHD meds are wild, it turns out that I can actually get three things done in a day???!!!— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) October 26, 2020
My daughter, circling back to our talk about ADHD, “Are you gonna see if you have HDMI or what?”— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) October 8, 2022
Me noticing that ADHD is trending: “Huh. Interesting.”— 🤌🏾 Imani Gandy 👆🏾 (@AngryBlackLady) June 21, 2020
Me ten minutes later: “Wait, ADHD is trending?”
The phrase, “Out of sight, out of mind” is very literal when you have ADHD lmfao— Mr. Flintstone🍆 (@sagistarbb) December 13, 2021
when I— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) November 3, 2018
find the documents to replace my health card
get a family doctor
find a specialist to re-diagnose me with ADHD
get an appointment
get a prescription
earn enough to pay for the prescription
remember to take it everyday
& wait through the side effects:
its over for you hos
The anxious ADHD urge to be incredibly clean in common spaces but have your room look like a storage room and a landfill had a kid— Ade (@ADHDelaide) December 14, 2021
Love having ADHD, love having a brain that hides behind a paywall— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) September 26, 2022
My OCD makes me check to see if the burners are still on— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 10, 2021
My ADHD means they usually are
before I realized I have ADHD i just thought it was normal get absolutely nothing done the entire day for no good reason and then complete 90% of my tasks from 4:51pm to 4:58pm— hey man nice tweet (@jazz_inmypants) November 9, 2022
"Can you multitask?" Bro I have ADHD. Yes and no.— 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 🥠🍄 (@AlexDaWise) September 26, 2020
adhd pic.twitter.com/8bDIjbAns6— eddie (@eddiemcke0wn) August 15, 2020
Having ADHD is only eating the same lunch for weeks even tho you hate it— danielle radford (@danielleradford) October 1, 2021
The best part of having ADHD is suddenly realizing which one of your parents also had ADHD— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) July 7, 2021
My favorite ADHD friendly activity is to "window shop" online aka put everything I want into the cart and then just close the tab lol— Joanna No Banana (@JoannaNoBanana) January 23, 2022
ADHD is having the day off and thinking of 1,000 ways to enjoy it, deciding on none of those, and laying frozen by your own inability to choose an activity.— René Brooks | Black Girl, Lost Keys (@blkgirllostkeys) August 9, 2022
My mom doesn’t think I have adhd bc it doesn’t run in the family pic.twitter.com/qIOOSSxyHp— connor Wood (@fibulaa) March 24, 2022
My son just said “My ADHD is so severe, it’s AD4K”— Cory Webb (@corywebb) September 5, 2022
Favorite part of being a person pretty sure she has ADHD is how long it's taking me to get treatment.....bc I am a person with ADHD and I cannot make myself follow the steps EVEN THOUGH I REALLY WANT TREATMENT. DAMMIT.— a.b. (@AlannaBennett) August 19, 2020
Getting diagnosed with ADHD as an adult feels like being told you suck at Mario Kart your whole life and then finding out your game generates 40 times more banana peels than it's supposed to— Dani Donovan 👩🏻🎨 ADHD Comics (@danidonovan) June 13, 2022
having adhd pic.twitter.com/E2sEqHKpqA— Jen Ruggirello (@jenrigatoni) November 28, 2020
Can you use whatever tool cake decorators use to print giant photos on frosting to make edible tattoos over your entire body? Anyway, I'm out of my ADHD meds.— Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) September 20, 2022
“girl talk” is just me and my friends talking about things that are symptoms of undiagnosed ADHD— emma de matteo (@emdematteo) September 17, 2021
My ADHD brain: am I putting the pill bottle back because I just took the pill or am I getting the pill bottle to take the pill...?— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) June 22, 2022
Doctors: ADHD medication is addictive, that's why it's so restricted and controlled— Ade (@ADHDelaide) August 3, 2021
Most people with ADHD: I forgot to take my meds again lmao
Love means never having to say you’re sorry.— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) April 14, 2022
ADHD means saying you’re sorry for shit you can’t remember doing
when people talk about how they can’t drink caffeine like 6+ hours before bed because they’d be so wired i always thought it was SO weird because i could drink it up until the minute i went to sleep and have no issues and i never felt *wired* and then i learned i have adhd— 𝐵𝓇𝒾𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 (@brihindthescene) July 11, 2022
it will never stop being funny to me that the cure for ADHD is to take a pill at the same time every morning— Cloudy 🌩️ (estrogen angel) (@oncloud_e) January 6, 2022
With ADHD I have exactly three types of work days:— Sasha Perigo (@sashaperigo) May 1, 2020
✔️ Get absolutely nothing done
✔️ Get 4 hours of work done, at a random time of day
✔️ Get 40 hours of work done in 8 hours
On this week's episode of Baking With ADHD, we find our lovely host half way through her recipe and unable to remember if she was doubling it or not.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) April 22, 2022
Let's see what happens!
ADHD is like *sends myself a reminder email* *sees new email notification* "Oh an email! Who's it from?"— The Tweedy Mutant ♿🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@the_tweedy) March 9, 2023