LifeHealthTwitterADHD

Relatable Tweets About Living With ADHD

"Before I realised I have ADHD i just thought it was normal get absolutely nothing done the entire day for no good reason and then complete 90% of my tasks from 4:51pm to 4:58pm."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

About 10 million adults and 6 million children in the United States are believed to have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

For many, it manifests in symptoms like inability to focus, forgetfulness and poor organisational skills. Others may experience impulsiveness, trouble staying still or frequent mood swings.

Although ADHD can feel isolating at times, social media has a way of reminding us that those afflicted are not alone. Below, we’ve rounded up 35 funny and relatable tweets about life with ADHD.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction