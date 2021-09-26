Relatable Tweets About The Things Kids Today Will Never Understand

"Today's kids will never know how much strength you needed to get the car window down."

Comparing your generation to subsequent ones tends to evoke platitudes like “Back in my day, we had to walk 20 miles uphill each way to school every day.” When you take the concept to Twitter, however, it feels a little less cliché.

Many former kids – aka adults – have tweeted about the everyday “struggles” they experienced growing up and other sources of nostalgia that children coming of age these days will never understand.

Needless to say, these musings have evoked some strong feelings, especially for millennials and Gen Xers.

Without further ado, we’ve rounded up 30 funny tweets about the things kids today will never be able to understand.

Suggest a correction
ChildrennostalgiaTechhow to raise a kidfunny tweets