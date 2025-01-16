This Renée Zellweger Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction Could Have Been Lifted From Bridget Jones

Renée Zellweger pictured in 2020 via Associated Press

Renée Zellweger has admitted her night at the Oscars two decades ago wasn’t exactly all smooth sailing.

The Bridget Jones’s Diary star recently sat down with British Vogue for a Life In Looks interview, in which she reflected on outfits she’s worn on the red carpet and in some of her most famous films.

During the chat, Renée was shown a photo from the 2005 Oscars, a year after her first win, where she presented the award for Best Supporting Actor to Morgan Freeman.

Looking at a photo of her red carpet ensemble, the two-time Oscar winner revealed that her night at that year’s ceremony involved a comedy of errors that could have been lifted straight from a Bridget Jones movie.

Renée Zellweger at the 2005 Oscars Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

“As we were leaving that night, a gentleman stepped on the train [of my dress], and I kept walking in the other direction, and it ripped it right off my dress, from right beneath my booty,” she recalled with a laugh.

Renée continued: “There were parties and things afterwards, but I needed to go home and do a little bit of a costume change.”

Unfortunately, when she got there, she realised she’d come to the Oscars without taking her house key with her, leaving her “climbing up the balcony to the second floor” so she could enter through a bathroom window – all while still wearing her ruined dress “with a hole under my booty”.

Renée is British Vogue’s latest cover star, with her fellow Bridget Jones actor Hugh Grant interviewing her to accompany her photo-shoot.

During their conversation, Renée took a moment to address her friend and co-star’s reputation as a “curmudgeon”, while Hugh also told her what he’s “always thought of her”.

