With increasing numbers of people renting and rent prices rising, a “rent-quake” has hit the UK, Shelter has warned. New analysis by the housing charity shows the amount of money being paid out by private renters is approaching parity to the amount being paid in mortgages

Private renters in England alone are currently spending £41billion altogether in rent per year. If private landlords clubbed together this World Cup, they could buy the Brazil squad in just over a week, the England squad in seven days and the Tunisia squad in under 12 hours, the charity said.

The most recent English Housing Survey, analysed by Shelter, identified a 345% increase in the total rent money paid out since the year 2000, compared to a 62% rise in total mortgage payments.

In light of the figures, Shelter has called on the government to “give families protection from this rent-quake” by building “far more homes that are genuinely affordable to rent”.