‘Anti-ageing’ is a term that has been used thousands of times, on thousands of products in order to sell cosmetics.

This use of the term could be coming to an end however after the Royal Society for Public Health, in partnership with the Calouste Gulbenkian, published a report demanding that brands like Boots and Superdrug remove ‘anti-ageing’ in the language they use to their customers.

According to a survey carried out by the RSPH around half of women and a quarter of men say they feel pressured to stay looking young.