Republican Group Tears Apart Ron DeSantis For 'Homophobic,' 'Desperate' Anti-LGBTQ Ad

A conservative LGBT group took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, arguing that a wild ad about his efforts to pass anti-LGBTQ legislation “ventured into homophobic territory.”

Log Cabin Republicans, which calls itself the country’s largest organization “representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies,” spoke out against a video shared by “DeSantis War Room,” a Twitter account describing itself as the 2024 hopeful’s rapid response team. The clip surveyed DeSantis’ support for laws targeting LGBTQ+ people in Florida.

“Today’s message from the DeSantis campaign War Room is divisive and desperate. Republicans and other commonsense conservatives know Ron Desantis has alienated swing-state and younger voters,” Log Cabin Republicans tweeted.

“Conservatives understand that we need to protect our kids, preserve women’s sports, safeguard women’s spaces and strengthen parental rights, but Ron DeSantis’ extreme rhetoric goes has just ventured into homophobic territory.”

The group later described DeSantis’ “naive policy positions” as “dangerous and politically stupid.”

The video kicks off by showing a vow from former President Donald Trump to protect the LGBTQ community. It then flashes headlines about DeSantis and his legislation targeting transgender people.

The group’s president, Charles Moran, also criticised DeSantis, claiming the presidential candidate went after queer people who support Republicans.

Moran and his group later received love on Twitter from Caitlyn Jenner, who said she voted for Trump in 2016 before rescinding her support for him in 2018. The former Olympic gold medalist, who is transgender, recently appeared to circle back to her Trump support, tweeting “MAGA TRUMP 2023” in May.