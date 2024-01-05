Republican Lawmaker Makes 'Embarrassing' Admission About His Party

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Representative Andy Biggs (Republican, Arizona) slammed his own party on Thursday, bemoaning its lack of accomplishments in 2023.

“In my opinion, we have nothing to go out there and campaign on, Chris. It’s embarrassing,” Biggs told Newsmax host Chris Salcedo.

“The Republican party and the Congress of the Majority has zero accomplishments,” Salcedo agreed.

Biggs made the remark after he was asked about the House Republican majority’s “complete failures” to pass 12 annual spending bills on time. “How many of those 12 bills have been completed?” Salcedo asked.

“None. None have been completed,” Biggs replied. “There’ve been a few of them. Seven I think have been sent to the Senate from the House. The Senate has not taken up a single one of those bills.”

The exchange came at the end of a segment in which the two men railed against the Biden administration, congressional Democrats and their spending agenda and policies on border security and immigration.

Biggs was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy from his House speakership in October, throwing the deeply divided caucus into disarray for weeks as they scrambled to unite around a new leader.

Biggs isn’t the first House Republican to suggest their party has achieved little to nothing during its time in the majority. In a November speech, for example, Representative Chip Roy (Republican, Texas) said: “I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing — one — that I can go campaign on and say we did.”