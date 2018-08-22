Workers Worse Off Than They Were A Decade Ago Despite Jobs Boom, Says New Report

Workers are an average of £13-a-week worse off than they were 10 years ago, a new report has warned.

The Resolution Foundation has calculated the wage lag has come as more than 800,000 workers find themselves on zero-hours contracts.

Labour says the research shows workers are “losing out” under the government’s austerity programme – which saw pay capped at below inflation for many public-sector staff including nurses, firefighters and police officers.

But the report also flags up a dramatic increase in employment since the 2008 financial crash, with those in the poorest third of households accounting for more than half of the surge.

Stephen Clarke, senior economic analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Britain has experienced a huge living standards slump, but its incredible employment record has provided a much-needed bright spark amidst the gloom of the pay squeeze.

“We have avoided the unemployment highs of previous recessions and seen employment reach record levels, with over two million more people in work compared to a decade ago.

“But even better than the scale of Britain’s employment growth is who is getting those jobs. Lower income families have accounted for the majority of Britain’s jobs growth, showing that pushing for full employment can boost living standards.”