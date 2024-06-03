So THAT's How Restaurants Make Garlic Bread Taste So Much Better

Brent Hofacker / 500px via Getty Images Homemade Buttery Garlic Knot Bread with Parsley

If you want to know how to make your DIY burger or salad taste as good as it does when you eat out, we’ve got your back.

But what about garlic bread, the side dish of the Gods? How come restaurants always manage to make it taste so much more... garlicky than I ever can?

Advertisement

Well, it turns out both former chef to a Michelin-starred kitchen @SpenpaiKai9000 and the netizens of Reddits r/Cooking have answers.

Go on...

@SenpaiKai9000 started his YouTube Short by saying “They’re probably using roasted garlic” for the topping.

They could also be using garlic confit, which is garlic cooked at a low temperature in lots of oil and left to marinade.

“Roast your garlic in the oven. The whole bulb,” a Reddit user agreed with the chef.

Whether you’re roasting or confining the allium, the process of cooking it in oil (or butter, as the chef does) makes it milder and easier to spread.

Advertisement

@SenpaiKai9000 also adds garlic powder to his butter-confit goodness to “intensify” the flavour of garlic ― apparently there’s no such thing as too much garlic flavour.

The chef then adds “a tonne of salt” ― Redditors share the philosophy, writing “More fat. More salt... A good restaurant chef cooks like he’s trying to kill you.”

Further tips from Redditors involve making your garlic butter ahead of time so the flavours have time to mingle, avoiding “jarlic” (pre-minced garlic) like it’s the plague, and chucking in some MSG for that drool-worthy umami tang.

What about the bread?

That’s partly down to preference. But if you love moist, fluffy, but still slightly crisp bread, “One common one I’ve seen for fancier places is to drizzle bread with olive oil, toast it, then top with butter/garlic butter and then toast again,” a Redditor writes.

Meanwhile, @SenpaiKai9000 says that if you’re adding cheese to your garlic bread, you should leave it until the last five minutes “so it doesn’t split and get too greasy.”

Advertisement

“If you like it crunchy and long, you can use a baguette,” he added.