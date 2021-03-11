The most popular songs to give birth to have been revealed – and Salt-N-Pepa’s Push It is shockingly absent.

Instead, mums-to-be seem to favour a chilled vibe, with Jack Johnson’s Better Together taking the top spot. The 2005 hit featured in more than half of the birth-related playlists analysed, with 460,197,498 plays on Spotify.

I Won’t Give Up by Jason Maraz came in second, featuring on 26 of the playlists with 530,386,616 plays overall. Meanwhile Make You Feel My Love by Adele took the third spot with 613,094,614 plays and appearing on 25 playlists.

Although he failed to make the top three, Ed Sheeran was the most popular birthing partner artist overall, with two of his songs making an appearance in the top 10.

Supplement Place

The researchers, working with Supplement Place, collated a list of 16,000 songs using playlists created by users that included the words “childbirth”, “birthing”, “birth”, “labour”, “birthing at home” and “hypnobirthing”.

As well as looking at which songs and artists appeared most often, they looked at the average beats per minute (BPM) across all of the songs.

The average BPM was 118, which is around the same speed as Alicia Keys, If I Ain’t Got You, Mae Robinson’s What a Wonderful World and Patricia by Florence and The Machine.

The research follows previous analysis, which identified Jeremih’s All The Time as the most popular track to have sex to, with Often by The Weeknd and Genuine’s Pony also making the top 10.