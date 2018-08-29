Rewards For 100% Attendance May Increase Absence, Study Reveals

It’s no secret that schools giving rewards for full attendance has drawn up some controversy in the past with parents claiming that for some kids, absence is unavoidable.

A study has shown that giving children prizes and commendations for getting high or 100% attendance during an academic term makes “no significant difference” as to whether children will attend school or not.

The study, by the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the US, looked at these rewards schemes in 14 schools in California, covering 15,000 pupils. They found that even if pupils knew about these prizes in advance, it made no difference to their attendance.

Interestingly, they also found if the rewards were given retrospectively, it had a negative impact on future attendance. The authors concluded this may be because pupils felt they had outperformed what was expected of them and so took a more relaxed approach in the future.