Comedian Rhod Gilbert has given a health update after sharing earlier this year that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

In an interview with BBC Radio Wales, the former Never Mind The Buzzcocks host spoke candidly about the symptoms he experienced before his diagnosis, and disclosed that the was told he has stage-four cancer.

“I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn’t breathe,” he explained.

“’I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it.”

Earlier this year, Rhod took part in a charity walk in Cuba to raise funds for the same organsiation that is now providing him his own cancer treatment.

During that time, the comic recalled that “lumps started popping up in places they shouldn’t be”, adding: “It turns out I’ve got stage four cancer.”

He joked: “I came home with cancer and Covid from a fundraising trek… the irony of that! I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient.”

Later in the interview, Rhod said the care he is now receiving is “beyond words”, and insisted he was “feeling happy, positive and optimistic” about the future.

“I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day,” he said.

Having undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as well as surgery, Rhod is now awaiting news on whether his treatment has been effective.

Rhod previously said of his diagnosis back in July: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights.

“I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

“So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone... but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash.”

The Welsh performer is known for his appearances on shows like Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.