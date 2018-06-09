Rich Tory Donors Pay Ben Bradley's Legal Bills Over Corbyn Spy Tweet

Businessmen David Brownlow and Sir Mick Davis handed the Conservative Party vice-chairman for youth £15,000, meaning the five-figure sum Bradley agreed to donate to charity will not come out of his pocket.

Rich Tory donors have stepped in to pay MP Ben Bradley’s legal costs after false claims that Jeremy Corbyn collaborated with cold war spies landed him in hot water.

Ben Bradley donors The donations were reported on Bradley's register of interests and labelled as 'help with legal costs'

A Labour source confirmed that a five-figure sum has been split between a food bank and a homeless charity, and added: “How nice for Ben Bradley to have such generous benefactors.”

Brownlow’s net worth is estimated at £215m. He co-founded a regulatory and compliance advice company called Huntswood in 1996.

Sir Mick, meanwhile, is chief executive of the Conservative Party. He was formerly chief executive of Xstrats plc, a multinational mining company, which merged with Glencore in 2013. He departed the business the same year with a reported £75m.

Mansfield MP Bradley had been threatened with legal action over a defamatory tweet in which he accused Corbyn of “selling British secrets to communist spies”.

It followed claims made in The Sun about Corbyn’s contact with a Czech intelligence agent, Ján Sarkocy, in the 1980s, which were later discredited.

As part of an out-of-court settlement, Bradley agreed to makethe donation and to tweet an apology to Corbyn, making clear his tweet was a defamatory statement.

The post quickly became the most-shared tweet made by any Tory MP.