Richard Branson has dismissed the idea that Chris Evans’ move from BBC Radio 2 to Virgin Radio was motivated by salary. Speaking on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, Richard said the broadcaster would “value freedom over salary.” When discussing Chris’ potential new salary at Virgin, Richard said: “I have no idea what he earns at the BBC or even what he’s earning at Virgin. I think he just wanted a change.”

He continued: “Virgin Radio gives him a lot more freedom I suspect than he would have at the BBC. And Chris is somebody that I think would value freedom over salary. “So I think it’s fantastic for Virgin Radio. Virgin Radio’s back in Britain and I think that this will put it firmly on the map.” Chris was the second highest-paid star at the BBC, behind ‘Match Of The Day’ host Gary Lineker, earning between £1.6-1.7 million at the corporation last year. This is more than three times the amount earned by the BBC’s highest-earning woman, Claudia Winkleman, with the gender pay gap at the company being a contentious issue ever since its top paid employees’ salaries were first publicised in 2017.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Chris Evans