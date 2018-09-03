After eight years at the helm of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Chris Evans is hanging up his headphones at the BBC to rejoin Virgin Radio. While fans still have four months of his show left to enjoy, attention has already turned to who will replace him when he signs off just before Christmas. His regular stand-in, and former Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, Sara Cox has already been backed by many fans to land the role, and while we’d love to see her installed as the regular presenter, there are still several other names who’d certainly be more than capable candidates for the job... Vanessa Feltz

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Vannesa already rules the airwaves for anyone awake before 6.30am as the host of Radio 2′s 5am show, so a move to breakfast would actually give her a well-deserved lie-in. However, her Marmite-style of presenting may prove to be too much of a gamble for the station’s biggest show. Alan Carr and Mel Sykes

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay

Sheer joy is the only way we can describe listening to this pair when they cover Graham Norton’s Saturday slot, and the thought of waking up to their mix of good humour, banter and occasional catastrophe has already brought a smile to our face on many a morning. It would certainly be a hilarious start to the day. Jo Whiley

Jo Hale via Getty Images

Jo has been a mainstay of Radio 2′s evening schedule for years now, but her recent pairing with Simon Mayo has proved to be somewhat divisive among listeners, who claim they are both better off as solo presenters. So, what better way to give both of their fans what they want by gifting Jo the Breakfast Show? Moira Stuart

PA Archive/PA Images

After years of reading the news on Radio 2 Breakfast, it’s time Moira was given the chance to step more into the limelight. Anyone who listens to Chris’ show will know that she has a mischievous side, so just imagine what she could get up to if she was released from behind the news desk. Zoe Ball

Ken Jack - Corbis via Getty Images

Zoe has already been named as the bookies’ favourite to replace Chris, after proving herself to being one of the station’s most popular presenters, so she’s already a shoe-in for the job. She’s also used to waking up early, having previously hosted the Radio 1 Breakfast Show from 1997 to 2000. Claudia Winkleman

PA Wire/PA Images

Much like Zoe, Claudia has built up a loyal following, despite not featuring heavily on Radio 2′s schedule, and a promotion to Breakfast would undoubtedly prove to be a popular one. However, having already quit the BBC One ‘Film’ review series to lessen her workload, she’d probably be unlikely to sign up for a full-time gig that would take her away from her young family. Scott Mills

PA Archive/PA Images

Having been overlooked on numerous occasions to become the host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Scott could do well to move on from his radio home of 20 years to land the biggest job of his career. Fearne Cotton

Joseph Okpako via Getty Images