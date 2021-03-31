Reverend Richard Coles Opens Up About Late Partner David’s Alcoholism: ‘It Was Really Tough’

Reverend Richard Coles has opened up about his late partner’s alcoholism, over a year after his death.

David Coles was just 42 when he died in December 2019.

In his book The Madness of Grief: A Memoir of Love and Loss, Richard opens up about David’s addiction, explaining that he wanted to wait until now to reveal his cause of death to “get a sense of why David was so important to those who loved him”.

“It was really, really tough to see somebody you love destroy himself,” he writes.

“It is like someone is drowning and you throw them a lifebelt but they are just not taking the lifebelt.

“And I did try everything I could think of to help him stop drinking, and in fairness to him he did try too, but it was too much for him.”