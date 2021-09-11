Richard E Grant Reveals Wife Joan Washington Had Lung Cancer And Had A Royal Visit Before Her Death

Richard E Grant has revealed his wife Joan Washington was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer eight months before her death. The Withnail And I star announced that Joan, a voice coach, had died earlier this month. Writing in the Daily Mail, Richard detailed their life together, saying: “It’s an extraordinary phenomenon to be truly ‘seen’ and ‘known’ by another human, and in Joan, I found someone who innately did both. “To have loved one another for almost four decades has been the ride of my lifetime.” Earlier this month the actor announced his wife of 35 years had died by sharing a video of the pair dancing together to the song Only You by The Platters on Twitter. The couple married in 1986 and have a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Joan’s previous relationship.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Joan Washington and Richard E. Grant pictured in 2019.

Richard has since revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer, writing in the newspaper: “Since her stage four lung cancer diagnosis two days before Christmas, she was accepting, clear sighted, sanguine and totally without self pity. “The oncology team at the Royal Marsden Hospital, NHS nurses, Price’s Mill Surgery and Longfield palliative carers have been beyond exemplary. “It’s been my privilege to be by your side, sharing our last eight months together, enabling us to say everything we possibly wanted and needed to, so that when you asked Olivia and me two weeks ago ‘to let me go’, we unequivocally said ‘yes’. “Olivia and I are profoundly grateful for everything that you’ve gifted us with, and we’re relieved that you no longer have to struggle for breath.” He added: “Our loss is incalculable. Your love is immeasurable. The depth of our grief is mirrored by the magnitude of our love. Goodbye Monkee-mine. Do not forget us.”

