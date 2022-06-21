Richard Madeley In Row With RMT Boss After Being Accused Of Coming Out With 'Remarkable Twaddle'

Richard Madeley got caught up in a row with a rail union boss on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, after the RMT general secretary accused him of coming out with “the most remarkable twaddle” in an interview.

Mick Lynch appeared on the ITV breakfast show to discuss this week’s rail strikes, which are taking place amid a dispute over pay, working hours and conditions.

Richard opened the interview by asking if Lynch was a Marxist, with a back-and-forth soon ensuing.

The presenter said: “Can we just get one thing nailed to the wall before we get going here? You’ve been accused severely over the past few weeks of being a Marxist.

“It happened again last night, a backbench Tory MP said you are a ‘Marxist with no interest in anything other than trying to tear down the government.’

“Now, are you, or are you not a Marxist? Because if you are a Marxist, then you’re into revolution and into bringing down capitalism. So, are you or aren’t you?”

Lynch laughed and replied: “Richard, you do come up with the most remarkable twaddle sometimes, I’ve got to say. Opening an interview with that is nonsense.”

“Woah, woah, I didn’t say you are a Marxist,” Richard hit back. “I’m saying that you are being accused of being a Marxist and that’s called reporting.”

Lynch said: “No I’m not a Marxist, I’m an elected official of the RMT, I’m a working class bloke leading a trade union dispute about jobs, pay, conditions and service. It’s got nothing to do with Marxism... it’s an industrial dispute.”

Richard then continued: “I emphasise I am not talking twaddle and accusing you of being a Marxist. I’m merely quoting people who are, including many of the newspapers.”

“That’s what it sounds like to me,” Lynch said.

Richard then said: “I’m sorry if it did, but I don’t think it was.”