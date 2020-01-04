Police Shut Street In Greater Manchester After Man Consumes 'Unknown Substance'

Police have shut a street in south Manchester after a man consumed an “unknown substance” believed to be ricin, a highly potent poison.

Eyewitnesses shared pictures online of firefighters wearing hazmat suits as they arrived at the scene in Northern Moor, Wythenshawe, on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to the incident shortly before 9am following concerns about a man’s welfare at a property on Moor Lane.

“It was established that the man had consumed an, at this time, unknown substance,” a spokesperson for the force said.

The man, who is in his 20s, was initially treated at the scene and remains in a stable condition, police said.