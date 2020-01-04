Sir Rod Stewart Arrested And Charged For Allegedly Punching Security Guard On New Year’s Eve

Sir Rod Stewart has been charged by police following an alleged altercation at a hotel in Florida on New Year’s Eve. A police document released in the US accuses the veteran rock star of punching a security guard after he and his companions, including his son Sean, attempted to get into a private party in a children’s area at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel.

PA Wire/PA Images Sir Rod Stewart

The hotel’s security guard, named as Jessie Dixon in the police document, told officers that he saw a group of people near the check-in table of the private event trying to enter the area without authorisation. The affidavit claimed that Sir Rod, 74, and his group “began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow (Mr Dixon’s) instructions to leave”. Mr Dixon alleged that Sean, 39, had got “about nose to nose” with him when he told him to step back and create some space. The security guard claimed that Sean shoved him backwards after he put the back of his right hand on his chest, and that Sir Rod then stepped towards him and punched him in the ribs.

Valerie Macon via Getty Images Sean Stewart